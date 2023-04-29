Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday held a meeting with former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar -- who has switched to the grand old party from the BJP, and other senior party leaders at Dharwad in Karnataka.

The meeting, held at a hotel, was also attended by prominent leaders of the Lingayat community.

During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi gave a call to ensure Shettar's victory. He will contest the May 10 Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently held a series of meetings. The saffron party has deputed its veteran member and former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to ensure Shettar's defeat on his home turf "to send a strong message to the defectors".

A source said that Congress has organised the meeting as the BJP is "trying to draw in Congress leaders to its fold in Dharwad and Hubballi".

Thousands of people participated in the roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later in Kundagol. Addressing the crowd, she said "if the Congress is voted to power, the life of people would reform".

"During the regime of BJP, the woes of people were only aggravated," she said.

"The party has given guarantee cards to every house in Karnataka. We have assured that women heads of families would get Rs 2,000. The schemes such as Anna Bhagya and Ksheera Bhagya would be implemented. Women will get free travel facilities. We will fulfill all assurances," she said.

The vote should be given to the future of the state. The price rise has affected people. This election will shape the future of young children, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi would address public meetings in Khanapur on Sunday. She is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Jamakhandi in Bagalkot district as well as in north Karnataka.

(With inputs from IANS)