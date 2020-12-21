As Congress is under a spell of protracted dissent, Priyanka Gandhi is seen stepping into the role of long-time family confidant Ahmed Patel who passed away recently. Reports said she has spoken to the Group of 23 party leaders who dashed off letters to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking party revival.

The CWC meeting on Saturday had seen her bringing some sort of truce within the party after persuading the group to let "bygones be bygones" and rekindling hope among them that a solution is in sight and a plan to get the party back on tracks is possible.

Last weekend, both Priyanka and Rahul Ganhdi were seen receiving the dissenting members on the lawns of 10, Janpath to pacify them. "She can be expected to actively play the key organizational role of link person, both internally as well as with allies," said a party insider to the media, hinting at what could be a positive development in the party stuck in dissent.

Party's Next Option

Since many political observers have ruled out re-emergence of Congress, the party and its dissenting group have one choice ahead -- to revive the party setting aside differences. While inner party elections will be a long-drawn agenda, the immediate solution is to avoid dissent and bring coherence on what the party's next agenda should be as an effective opposition to counter the BJP.

Secondly, the need of the hour is to instill confidence among the coalition partners to save the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from disappearing entirely on the national political scene.

If Priyanka Gandhi takes on the role of trouble-shooter, the next move will be to make Rahul Gandhi as president of the party, which is acceptable to the dissenting group as well as grass-root worker. That leaves Rahul back at the helm of the party but reviving the spirit of the party, ensuring discipline among the party workers and support groups remains a major task that requires creating consent and consensus among the senior and regional members of the party.

Since the history of Congress is beset with dissent and consensus, trouble shooters like Pranab Mukherjee and Ahmed Patel were always needed for the party to keep the ball rolling. It remains to be seen how Priyanka, who enjoys a good rapport with all the members, both the old guard and the Young Turks alike, will take the party to the next level of rebuilding.