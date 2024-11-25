The newly-elected Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday while reacting to the Sambhal violence remarked that the Uttar Pradesh government itself spoiled the atmosphere in the state.

Stating that the UP government's mindset towards the dispute is unfortunate, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on social media platform X on Monday, "The attitude of the state government towards the sudden dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is very unfortunate. The way the administration acted in haste in such a sensitive matter without listening to the other side and without taking both the parties into confidence, shows that the government itself spoiled the atmosphere."

She also mentioned that the administration did not consider it important to follow the necessary procedures and duties.

"Sitting in power and trying to spread discrimination, oppression and division is neither in the interest of the people nor in the interest of the country. The honourable Supreme Court should take cognisance of this matter and do justice," she added in her post.

"I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace under all circumstances," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Violent clashes between locals and police erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid on Sunday. After the violence resulted in the deaths of four youths, the authorities on Monday imposed strict security measures and enforced prohibitory orders, shut down schools and colleges and suspended Internet services in the area.

Outsiders are prohibited from entering Sambhal till December 1 and no public representatives will be allowed to visit the area and public gatherings have also been banned for now.

According to sources, weapons have been found and confiscated from the homes of some of the 21-odd people who were arrested by the police on Sunday after the violence in the area. There are two women among the 21 people held for the violence. More arrests are likely as police are trying to identify the miscreants with the aid of the CCTV cameras.

The mosque is at the centre of a contentious legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The survey was part of a process initiated by a petition claiming that a temple once stood in place of the mosque.

Tensions have been simmering in Sambhal since a similar survey was conducted on Tuesday. The petitioners argue that historical texts such as 'Baburnamah' and 'Ain-e-Akbari' document the destruction of the temple by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

Supporters of the survey argue that it is a necessary step in uncovering historical truths.

However, critics view it as a provocation that violates the sanctity of religious places as upheld by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

(With inputs from IANS)