Ahead of Oscars 2023, Priyanka Chopra hosted a party to celebrate the South Asian nominees at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR star Jr NTR, Ram Charan, were part of the star-studded gathering. This year the Oscars will be all the more special as fans all across the globe are eagerly waiting for India to bring home the trophy. RRR's popular song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for awards.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made heads turns in a white outfit

Priyanka hosted the party with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka was seen adorning a stunning white see-through corset and skirt and she teamed it up with a matching feather overcoat. While Nick looked dashing in a black suit at the pre-Oscars party.

The inside pictures from the bash have been widely shared by the fan pages and Preity Zinta and Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram handle to drop some happy selfies with NTR Jr, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guneet Monga and others shared a carousel post on Instagram

Preity Zinta looked stunning in a red dress while Mindy dressed in a traditional saree.

Preity captioned the pictures as, "A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all of you guys...Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening."

In the second Instagram post, the Veer Zaara actress was seen with Malala Yousafzai, fashion designer Falguni Peacock, and Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan and Megan Suri among others. Preity captioned the pictures as, "From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy and beautiful than an independent, powerful and talented woman. Here's to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos and that were at the party. I chatted, joked and got utterly silly with most of them and loved every bit of it cuz real women don't compete with each other - they support and empower each other and have fun together."

In a picture posted by Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR posed with him on the red carpet.

Jr NTR has also shared some pictures on Instagram. Along with a slew of pictures, he wrote, "Just..."

At the event, he also spoke about his film RRR and how the team is looking up to the Oscars ceremony on March 13 (IST).

Indian films shine bright at Oscars 2023 nominations

SS Rajamouli's RRR, Turning Red, documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is the South Asian films nominated at Oscars 2023 in various categories.

RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated under the Best Original Song category. Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers is in the race under the Best Documentary Short Film category while Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Domee Shi's Turning Red is in the running for an Academy Award in the Best Animated Feature Film category while Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 Oscar nominations.

Professional front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled the highly-awaited trailer for Citadel earlier this week, the trailer is already breaking the internet, leaving fans awestruck with its fantastic action and breath-taking visuals.

Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global series features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will stream on Prime Video starting April 28, across 240 countries and territories in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.