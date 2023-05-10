Priyanka Chopra's much hyped romantic Hollywood movie – Love Again – hasn't been able to meet the expectations. Despite a touching tale of love and longing, the film seems to have failed to connect with the masses. Starring Priyanka Chopra as Mira Ray, Sam Heughan as Rob and Celine Dion, the film has also been panned by critics.

The poor ratings

The film opened amid a tough competition from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Evil Dead Rise and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret in the US market. As per an Indian Express report, in its first three days of run, the PeeCee starrer just managed to mint $2.38 million (Rs 18 crore). While Guardian gave the film just two stars out of five, Chicago Suntimes gave just one and a half stars. Observer went with just one star out of five.

Fails to impress

Many portals called the film sloppy, stale and amateurish. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received incredibly poor ratings of just 19%. The film's budget was $9 million so it seems to have recovered its making cost. But, Love Again surely isn't going to add any stars to Priyanka's Hollywood career. However, the film's rating is in no way related to the massive fan following the actress enjoys all across the globe.

Priyanka's love for paparazzi

In a latest interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she fell on her butt while promoting the film. The diva added that she was emabraased as she was surrounded by paparazzi and people all around. But, to her surprise, they all put their cameras down and asked her to take her time.

"I have never seen this happen in 23 years of my career, everyone put their cameras down and they said 'Don't worry about it Pri, take your time'. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that — they said, 'You're always so nice, we got this'. stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling."