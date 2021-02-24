Trust Priyanka Chopra to breathe life into anything she wears. And we got to see a glimpse of that when the diva wore the iconic Halpern orb dress. The dress was earlier worn by British actor Gemma Chan for the cover of Elle magazine and had gained iconic status since then. Priyanka Chopra totally rocked this outfit which looks like a big ball filled with tiny dots. Priyanka had worn this dress while touring to promote her book – Unfinished.

Priyanka's quirky dress gave rise to numerous memes and even started trending on social media. PeeCee wore a sheer stockings and black heels to go with it. And while Priyanka managed to pull off the eccentric dress with élan, we're sure know it would't have been a cakewalk. After the dress became a part of trolling and trends, Chopra herself enjoyed the funny gate row.

Priyanka has made many startling revelations in her autobiography. From professional ups and downs to personal equations, the diva has bared it all out in the book. Priyanka has revealed that she used to write any particular episode or instance from her own memory and then used to speak to the people associated with that particular episode to get their perspective on the whole thing. The book is already turning out to be a big hit in the market.

This is not the first time when Priyanka Chopra's dress has been subjected to trends and trolling. Earlier, her outfits at Met Gala in 2017 and 2019 had also raised eyebrows.