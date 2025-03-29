There's some bad news for Priyanka Chopra fans. The second season of 'Citadel' starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has now been pushed to 2026. The second season of the spy thriller was originally scheduled to release in 2025 but has now been pushed to another year. And reports state it is because MGM Productions is not happy with how the show is shaping up for its second part.

Citadel 1 failed to do any magic

'Citadel' season 1 might have generated a lot of buzz, but once it released, it garnered a lot of mixed reviews. One of the most ambitious projects on Prime Video, the thriller struggled to keep the audience engaged.

Now, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, MGM is unsure about the way season two is shaping up. The other spinoff series of the action thriller have also been put on hold. The show also starred Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Mller, and Rahul Kohli, among others.

Priyanka's kitty

'Citadel' is said to be one of the costliest series made on for OTT. On the work front, PeeCee is busy with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. Starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj along with John Abraham, the film marks the Chopra girl's Bollywood comeback after eight long years.

And when it comes to the remuneration, the Quantico actress has now become one of the highest paid actresses of the industry. As per reports, the 'Desi Girl' took home Rs 30 crore for the film. This not only makes her the highest paid actress also makes her leave behind several Bollywood actors in the remuneration game.