Priyanka Chopra outdoes herself every time she appears on a magazine cover. And this time is no different! The former Miss World graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar and has stolen all the limelight with her sultry and bold look. The sheer outfit from the shelves of Fendi can easily be called one of PeeCee's boldest magazine covers.

Priyanka's sheer outfit

With the sheer outfit, Priyanka has left very little to the imagination. When it comes to the oomph and glamour factor, the cover packs a massive punch in that department as well. Social media went gaga over the global icon's look and styling. Celebs too couldn't stop raving about her top-notch look. When it came to accessorising, the Chopra girl went with the statement Serpenti necklace from the shelves of Bvlgari High Jewellery.

From her work, upcoming projects to relationship with Nick Jonas; the Bollywood beauty spoke about it all. Talking about what she was seeking in the man she would marry; the actress revealed the five factors that made her choose Nick Jonas.

What made her fall-in love with Nick

"The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I'd been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously," she told Harper's Bazar UK.

"Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did," she further added.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu. John Abraham has also been brought onboard and reports suggest that with a fee of Rs 30 crore, PeeCee has officially become the highest paid actress of Bollywood.