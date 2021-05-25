Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were unable to keep their hands off each other at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The couple, who opted for power dressing had all eyes on them as they walked the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra and Nick together appeared nothing less than a force to be reckoned with. PeeCee shared several pictures of herself and many cozy moments with her husband from the event on social media.

With her plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Priyanka's gold and shimmery Dolce Gabbana ensemble raised temperature. Priyanka made the look even more iconic by pairing a gold belt which was earlier worn by Naomi Campbell and Beyonce. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, opted for shades of green and pulled it off. The singer was also accompanied by brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers performed their latest number along with Marshmello at the event.

Chopra also shared several pictures of getting cozy and cuddly with Nick. In one of the pictures, she wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" To which, Nick wrote, "I love you more".

Nick Jonas recently suffered a cracked rib in a bike accident. Priyanka Chopra soon flew in to be with her hubby and take care of him. Nick Jonas revealed on The Voice that apart from the bruises, he had also suffered a fractured rib.