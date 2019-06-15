Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not surprise us with her sense of humour - we know she has a good one. And her latest video is yet another proof. PeeCee has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her '5 Life Lessons' from the shoot of InStyle magazine, and it is her own hilarious take at life hacks and self-help things. We have seen her earlier BTS stuff from this shoot and we know she was having fun.

After taking a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who's been naming her for leaving his film Bharat (this happened at the wrap-up party of her film The Sky is Pink at Olive, Mumbai), Priyanka Chopra is showing off her fun side again.

She has shared this video of 5 life lessons that will make you think that life shouldn't be taken so seriously, after all. "5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha...", says Priyanka Chopra on social media.

"Namaste. Welcome to Life Lessons with Priyanka Chopra...Jonas," she begins. LOL! We love how nowadays, she adds her husband's surname Jonas as an afterthought after saying her name. "Priyanka Chopra...Jonas", is how she's been saying it these days.

And what are these 5 Life Lessons by Priyanka Chopra maata? Here's what she says in the video:

Priyanka Chopra's Life Lesson No.1: "Always...be bigger...(camera zooms down) than your skirt."

Priyanka Chopra's Life Lesson No.2: "Tip No.2. Have nothing to hide...sexy, sexy, sari. Enjoy!" (She has a hearty laugh, as the camera zooms on blouseless back and saree.)

Priyanka Chopra's Life Lesson No.3: "Life Tip No.3. Sari, not sorry!"

Priyanka Chopra's Life Lesson No.4: "Life lesson number four - Make some noise!" (Tappint the ghungroos on her feet.)

Priyanka Chopra's Life Lesson No.5: "Life lesson number five - When you have differences, patch it up!" (Pointing to the patchwork jeans she is wearing.)

This girl sure has a light-hearted way of looking at things! Watch the video here of Priyanka Chopra's 5 Life Lessons.