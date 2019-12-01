Congress leaders faced an embarrassing moment when MLA Surendra Kumar during a public rally in Delhi got confused between names of Priyanka Chopra and Priyanka Gandhi.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Kumar mistakenly chanting "Priyanka Chopra zindabad" instead of "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad" during a public rally in the capital on Sunday. The Congress MLA in his slogans first hailed Sonia Gandhi, followed by Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. But made a blunder while taking Priyanka Gandhi's name.

MLA'S Blunder

While the other members of the party appeared confused at the slogan, Kumar soon realised the mistake, and apologised before correcting himself with "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad".

The video is being widely shared on social media, mocking the politician's goof-up. Series of memes and trolls have already started doing the rounds on it. Watch the video below:

When former Congress MLA replaced Priyanka Gandhi with "प्रियंका चोपड़ा" in Zindabad slogan in Delhi#priyankagandhi #PriyankaChopra #Congress pic.twitter.com/c1KEGpBjPV — First India (@thefirstindia) December 1, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Hyderabad horror

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep grief and outrage at the barbaric gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The 26-year-old girl's charred body was found at an isolated area on the highway.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage. As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.