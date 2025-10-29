Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is perhaps the only celeb who can effortlessly turn fear into fashion. The actor, who has been busy cheering for her husband, Nick Jonas, at his concert while fulfilling mommy duties to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently took some time off from her packed schedule to pose with a python.

Priyanka Chopra poses with a snake around her neck; Nick Jonas startled

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a carousel of photos where she casually draped a massive snake around her neck like it was a necklace. She looked stunning in a sultry, plunging-neckline white top, denim jeans, and a stylish bandana. Accompanying her in the pictures was her singer husband, Nick Jonas.

In one of the videos from the post, Nick is heard saying, "Loving the new jewellery, babe." To this, Priyanka replied, "Thanks, it's the new Serpenti."

While Priyanka seemed absolutely at ease posing with the snake, Nick appeared visibly scared and uncomfortable in one of the shots.

The post also featured a couple of throwback photographs from Priyanka's previous encounters with snakes.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens and celebrities flocked to the comment section, praising her insane bravery for wrapping a python around her neck.

A user mentioned, "Nick's trying to act cool, but you know he's sweating."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Priyanka shared glimpses of what life looks like on tour with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. The photos showed the couple sharing a warm hug and little Malti adorably trying to sing along with her dad while watching him perform.

The carousel begins with Priyanka's solo pictures, ready for a night out, followed by moments from backstage and Nick's concert. Another clip shows Priyanka holding onto Malti's frock, keeping her from running onto the stage as she tries to join her dad during his performance.

Priyanka wrote while sharing the pictures, "On tour with daddy is always a good time (evil eye emoji and smiling face with hearts emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas commented, "What a vibe. So gorgeous."

Social media users couldn't stop gushing over Priyanka's life with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.

Ileana D'Cruz shared, "@priyankachopra The zoom in - such a wifey move lol." "She's dying to get on that stage," one wrote, with another sharing, "Malti is so interestingly wanting going on stage to sing with her father."

Work front

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff, in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She will next be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel. Priyanka is all set to return to Bollywood and will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial was released on Prime Video.