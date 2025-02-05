Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai to attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. The actor's family kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations on Tuesday by organising a Mata Ki Chowki at their home.

Several pictures and videos have surfaced online, showing Priyanka attending the festivities with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka and Malti Marie attend Mata ki Chowki

On Wednesday, Madhu Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the Mata Ki Chowki at their home. Priyanka looked stunning in an orange traditional ensemble. The auspicious event was attended by close friends and family.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "A divine start to the wedding festivities! May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperit. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start."

Not only that, but Madhu Chopra also shared a glimpse of Siddharth Chopra's Mehendi ceremony. She posted a picture on her Instagram story, showing a group of women, including Priyanka dressed in traditional attire and Malti wearing a frock. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Behnaas and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehendi."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a video went viral showing Priyanka leaving for the wedding festivities with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, along with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Priyanka Chopra covers Malti's eyes from Camera Flashes

As she sat in the car with her family, paparazzi thronged her vehicle and flashed lights to catch a glimpse of Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka, being the protective mother, was seen shielding Malti from the harsh camera flashes as the paps surrounded their car. The actor greeted the photographers and even encouraged her daughter to do the same.

Priyanka was later spotted attending the Mehendi function at her brother's fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's house. However, she was present without her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti, for engagement.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024. The couple had their roka ceremony in April 2024.