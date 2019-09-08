Priyanka Chopra is a name that needs no introduction today, in India or anywhere in the world. Having brought India to the forefront and making the world realise the country is not just a land of snake charmers and temples, Priyanka Chopra is now a force to be reckoned with.

The diva recently shot for Vogue's cover and gave some stunning poses on the streets of Brooklyn. Oozing oomph and power, Priyanka slayed the photoshoot with her magnetic presence. Talking about her bucket list, Priyanka revealed that buying a home and having a child are on her to-do list at present.

Priyanka, who is now a renowned name all over, credits her Bollywood journey for reaching where she is today. She credits India for teaching her the art. Talking about her initial days when she was just an 18-year-old nervous young girl working with big names, Priyanka revealed to Vogue, "I didn't know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies."

But, it was her dad's advice - to listen more and talk less - that helped her emerge gloriously. "I taught myself confidence. I learnt it's what you do after failure that makes you a success," she said.

Priyanka was recently in news when Human Rights Minister of Pakistan Shireen Mazari, in a letter address to UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore, accused the actress of supporting the Indian government's decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 the constitution.

"Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she been elevated," the letter read.

"I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well," Pryanka Chopra said.