Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Nick Jonas, shares Christmas post with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's life seems nothing less than a fairytale. From exotic vacations, luxury lifestyle to cosy family moments; the diva has it all. Priyanka recently shared a picture of zooming away to an undisclosed location with daughter – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a business class. PeeCee wrote "Off we go..." with several heart emojis while sharing the picture.

Priyanka and her winter days

And now, the diva has shared another set of pictures from her vacation and has called it her "Perfect winter days." In the first picture, the Desi Girl can be seen clicking a mirror selfie while Nick Jonas is busy looking into his phone. In another picture, she is seen taking a stroll with her daughter. And in the third one, the mother-daughter duo can be seen looking around as they are surrounded by Christmas festivities.

Priyanka's legacy

"I always try to give something different to my audience and I am glad that they have loved me in all ways possible and that pushes me to do more for my audience and always try to give more than 100%," the Jee Le Zara actress said about creating a legacy in an interview. She also spoke about the much talked about film that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka revealed that they will begin shooting for it next year and its going to be a fun as she would be shooting with her friends.