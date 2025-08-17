It was truly a night to remember for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their family — a triple celebration at the Chopra-Jonas household. The family came together to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, Joe Jonas' birthday, Nick Jonas' parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.'s 40th wedding anniversary, as well as Priyanka's uncle Vimal and his wife's 43rd anniversary.

The evening turned into a mini concert with a live performance by the Jonas Brothers, filling the intimate gathering with music and cheer. Priyanka also shared a heartfelt Independence Day wish for India, adding to the emotional significance of the night.

While several photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral, it was our desi girl Priyanka's emerald satin outfit that stole the spotlight. She dazzled in a halter-neck gown that combined modern elegance with a party-ready silhouette, while the dramatic backless design added a sultry twist. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a timeless black tuxedo. Together, the couple served major style goals.

Amid the concert, cheers, and dancing, Priyanka and Nick shared romantic moments. The pictures show them kissing each other and lovingly gazing into each other's eyes, thus making the evening even more memorable.

Other glimpses from the celebration showed the family gathered around a table, raising a toast as Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle joined in. In another candid shot, Nick, Kevin, and Franklin were seen laughing while Joe looked on. A grand three-tier cake stood tall in the background, perfectly rounding off the joyous night.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "What a special day for so many reasons..@papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together (red heart emoji), we love you so much."

Priyanka wished her uncle and aunt on their 43rd anniversary. "@vimlaakhouri and Vimal (mamu), you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary. Happy birthday to the best of the best @joejonas. Happy Independence Day, my beloved India. With gratitude (red heart emoji)."

Although Priyanka looked breathtaking, netizens slammed her for her risqué outfit. Many pointed out that she went bralette-free and claimed that lately, she has been opting for bolder and more daring fashion choices. Some even speculated whether she was part of the 'Free the Nipple' campaign.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.