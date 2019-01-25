Priyanka Chopra is currently in the news for buying a stylish expensive winter jacket worth Rs 35,000 for her 2-year-old pooch named Diana to protect her from extreme cold. And once again the Baywatch star has hit the headlines when she bought her dog a new home in which she can comfortably travel with her.

According to reports, Priyanka shelled out around Rs 1 lakh for Diana's new travel home. She posted a picture on her Instagram where Diana was seen having a good time sitting inside her new travel home and refused to leave it.

Priyanka has been loving and nurturing Diana like her own child which is pretty evident from her Instagram posts where the two are often seen cuddling with each other.

Diana also has an Instagram account called 'diariesofdiana' and has borrowed Priyanka's surname in her bio which says Diana Chopra. Priyanka's pooch has been garnering love from all corners and has garnered 98.1K followers on Instagram till date.

After enjoying a gala time with her husband Nick Jonas in the Carribeans, Priyanka returned from her honeymoon to her second home, Los Angeles. She posted lots of pictures on Instagram treating her fans by giving a glimpse into her exotic honeymoon.

And not just Diana, Priyanka also grabbed eyeballs when stepped out from a salon in Los Angeles wearing expensive outfits worth millions. Her off-white feathered Ports 1961 overcoat is worth $2438 which is Rs 1,73,207 approximately in Indian currency. Her Bouguessa trench coat in which she went on a dinner date with Nick Jonas is priced at $831 (Rs 59,038 approximately).

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose directorial venture called The Sky Is Pink wherein she will be seen sharing space with Farhan Akhtar. On the other hand, she will also be seen in her third Hollywood film called Isn't It Romantic directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. The movie which also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the lead role is slated to release next month.