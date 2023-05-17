Priyanka Chopra has landed in some hot mess. The actress recently revealed that she hasn't watched RRR. While this doesn't make her guilty or at fault, but the fact that she hosted the screening of the film along with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and others; has left netizens wondering. Not just that, the diva often praised the film and acting. So it doesn't come as a surprise that her recent revelation has raised many eyebrows.

Priyanka's confession

It was during an interview with Vanity Fair, where Priyanka was asked if she has watched RRR. The actress replied, "No". She went on to add, "I just didn't get time. I don't watch a lot of movies, but I watch a lot of TV shows." And now social media is baffled. "She should have said I haven't seen it yet but I am planning on watching it soon. But she just said she doesn't have time. Something she hosted the screening for," read one comment.

Social media reactions

"Now this is embarrassing. She was so loud about the win and representation lol," another commented read. "She is too Hollywood now," was a social media comment. "Come on guys, she is a Hollywood superstar. Why would she watch Indian movies?" another user asked. "PC had the time to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once but after screening didn't watch RRR. I'm not able to make sense of this," was one more comment on reddit.

On the work front, Priyanka is winning hearts with her terrific performance in Citadel. However, her latest Hollywood film, Love Again, has failed to create any magic at the box office.