Priyanka Chopra is busy winning rave reviews for her performance in Amazon Prime's Citadel. From our desi star to the global queen, Priyanka Chopra is all over the place. The diva is now happily married to Nick Jonas and also has a lovely daughter, Malti Marie. However, things were not this rosy in her past relationships.

Priyanka refers to herself as "doormat"

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her exes and her past relationships. In a latest interview, PeeCee went on to refer to herself as a "doormat" back then. "The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he's propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself," she said in Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that's fine because, you know, that's what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you've got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home," shared Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's name was linked with stars like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The Love Again actress has several projects in the pipeline both in Hollywood and in Bollywood.