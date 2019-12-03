A lot has been said about Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's spat over Inshallah. But who is the real culprit behind the film being shelved? According to reports, Priyanka Chopra is to be blamed for the fallout between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their ambitious project - Inshallah.

According to a News18 report, the creative difference had occurred over an item song in the movie. Bhansali and Chopra were willing to work together post-Bajirao Mastani and the actress had agreed to be a part of an item number after discussing various projects. This did not go down well with Khan. "Salman put his foot down. He said he wanted Daisy Shah for the number. This was unacceptable to Bhansali," the report said.

Salman had earlier taken a dig at the actress when she left his film Bharat midway because she was getting married to Nick Jonas and had other Hollywood commitments in hand. While Katrina Kaif was roped in for the film quickly, Khan took potshots at Chopra time and again. Talking to a leading daily, he had said that Katrina was Atul Agnihotri's (Producer) first choice, but they had considered Chopra since she had called Ali Abbas Zafar (Director) on her own to get cast for the project. "It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat," he had said.

This has broken ties between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman. This is not the first time when such a thing has taken place. During 'Bajirao Mastani', Bhansali wanted to cast Salman opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but since the two had an ugly breakup, the film got shelved and later made with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who were then lovers and a married couple now.

We don't know if 'Inshallah' would ever be made in the future. But this has led to change in the equation as Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not working with Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and has 'Baiju Bawra' to be released in Diwali 2021.