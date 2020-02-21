Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Ma Sheela Anand, the controversial personal secretary of Osho in the upcoming movie titled 'Sheela' from Amazon Studios.

As per Deadline's report, the Barry Levinson will direct film and script will be written by Nick Yarborough.

Priyanka on The Ellen's show

The Quantico actor appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" year ago and talked about the project saying she and director Barry Levinson ("Rain Man") were working on developing a movie that was based on "Wild Wild Country."

Netflix's "Wild Wild Country" displayed the Bhagwan Osho and Ma Anand Sheela came from India to settle in Oregon in the early 1980s and developed a new compound, 'Rajneeshpuram'.

'Rajneeshpuram' became controversial, and things got grimmer once the Ma Anand Sheela's actions came to light.

The series also showed how Ma Anand Sheela and other commune leaders brought in homeless people in an attempt to win an election in Wasco County; there was the poisoning of salad bars and other businesses, which sickened hundreds of people in The Dalles; and there were plots to assassinate government officials.

Post-incident, she was sentenced to 20 years but paroled after 39 months. Chopra is the lead in The Matrix reboot at Warner Bros, and stars in the Netflix films We Can Be Heroes for director Robert Rodriguez and the Ramin Bahrani-directedThe White Tiger.

Levinson who will direct the movie 'Sheela' won the Oscar for best director for the 1988 Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman-starrer Rain Man, and the Golden Globe for best picture for the 1991 mobster Bugsy Siegel biopic Bugsy.

The director has just completed the Holocaust boxing drama Harry Haft, with Ben Foster playing the title role.