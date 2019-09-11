Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture on Instagram that showed her hugging hubby Nick Jonas, while the two other Jonas brothers were kissing their respective partners on the two sides. While the image was an adorable one, it was actually photoshopped by PeeCee herself. However, the reason for Priyanka to do that will melt your heart.

The picture was from recently held VMA where the Jonas brothers won best pop video award for "Sucker". She captioned the photo as, "I'm always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker [sic]".

As a matter of fact, Priyanka could not attend the event due to health issues, and she felt extremely bad to not be able to stand by her husband's side on his big day. Hence, she photoshopped herself into the picture to post on social media.

"I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often," Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress said that she regrets not being a part of the event as it would have been a fun-filled night.

"We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," she added.

Talking about photoshopping herself into the image, Priyanka said that she felt the urge to do it when she the other two Jonas brothers with their spouses, while Nick standing alone.

"I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, Ugh,' I should have been there', but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face. That's the reason why I love technology. It doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," the 37-year-old diva said.

Well, this is certainly one adorable couple. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink that also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.