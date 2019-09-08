Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas still appear to be in their honeymoon phase. And Nick Jonas seems to be finding it hard to contain his emotions when it comes to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old singer found himself totally overcome by his then-fiancé's performance in the film The Sky Is Pink. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, stars Chopra as Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency.

"I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set," the actress said during an interview at EW and PEOPLE's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating."

Priyanka Chopra has been a Bollywood star for years. And it looks like Nick Jonas was overwhelmed by his wife's talent. "We had told [Jonas] to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and [Chopra] was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying," said Bose.

That seems like one proud fiancé, now hubby. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in two spectacular ceremonies. The pair has been making the most of their wedded bliss since then. Priyanka Chopra was also preparing for her wedding while making the movie, but she didn't let that slow her down. "She goes, 'You made your husband cry. This is a great scene,'" Chopra said of Bose. You can check out the video here: