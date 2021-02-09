Priyanka Chopra has given us a deeper look at several facets and incidents of her life through her memoir. Titled 'Unfinished', Priyanka's book has gained quite a buzz already. From facing racism, relationships in her life to having been asked to undergo the knife, PeeCee has opened up about a lot of subjects. Let's take a look.

Priyanka Chopra revealed how when she had met a director soon after winning Miss World pageant. Talking about the director, Priyanka mentioned in her book that he asked Priyanka to stand up and take a twirl, which she did. Soon after that, the director looked at her hard and long and asked her to get her body fixed. He asked her to get a boob job, add cushioning to her butt and get her jaw fixed.

Priyanka revealed that the director even suggested a doctor to her from LA who could do all of this. The diva also revealed that her then manager also felt the same and agreed with the director. And no wonder she decided to part ways with him soon after that.

Talking about why she chose to open up about plastic surgery and the story around it in her memoir, Priyanka has said that she didn't do it to clarify anything. Talking to Asian Style magazine, Mrs Chopra Jonas said:

"I didn't write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I'd kept personal in my heart, things I've been affected by.I'm a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn't talk about the things I overcame. I'm much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It's a story of my life from my eyes."

The book Unfinished is to be released today, Feb.9, 2021.