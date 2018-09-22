Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is getting engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal over the weekend at Lake Como in Italy. The celebrations for the three-day extravaganza of the star-studded engagement has already begun.

Isha and Anand have been long-time friends and their families have known each other for the past four decades. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, while Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies. The two are set to marry in December this year. According to reports, Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in May this year.

Newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who had earlier attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash during the Right Now singer's maiden visit to India, graced the ceremony wearing ace designer Manish Malhotra's creations.

While Priyanka wore an embellished pastel saree, Nick sported his new moustache look in a black sherwani.

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja were also present at the engagement bash. Actress Juhi Chawla was also looking vibrant in her traditional avatar.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a photo of them enjoying a boat ride together at Torno, near Lake Como. They were all smiles for the cameras as they held each other's hand. While Sonam opted for a lehenga outfit, Anand wore a Jodhpuri suit. Anil Kapoor also looked dapper in a bow tie suit.

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor attended the star-studded engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal and was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra black ensemble.

Here are a few glimpses of celebrities who arrived on Friday at the welcome lunch.