As we are coming across more and more pictures from Priyanka Chopra's extravagant birthday party in Miami and a vacay after that, we can't help but be envious of the lucky Mrs Jonas. From setting night-clubs on fire with their karaoke, dance, fun and games at Priyanka's birthday night to having a gala time on the beaches on Miami, the Jonas and the Chopra family seems to be having the time of their lives.

For her birthday night, Priyanka Chopra looked like a fiery goddess in her sequined red mini dress with billowing sleeves and waistband sash. Priyanka cut a five-tier cake and danced all night with husband Nick. Parineeti Chopra opted for a minimalist look at the birthday party while Nick looked dapper in a yellow shirt. In another picture, Priyanka can be seen raising the temperature at Miami beach in her bold, pink bikini avatar as she tries her hands at jet-skiing. Priyanka's multi-coloured gown added more vibe and spirit to their getaway.

Parineeti Chopra and several fan clubs of Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures of their vacay and definitely made us think of packing our bags and setting off for a holiday.

However, if you are a celebrity, anything you do continues to remain under the spotlight and often backfires. A picture of Priyanka Chopra smoking along with hubby Nick and mother Madhu Chopra on a yacht went viral and ever since then, the actress has been subjected to unjustified trolling. Fans have thronged to remind her of her 'asthma' which she had spoken about, urging people, not to burn firecrackers on Diwali. From calling her a 'hypocrite' to 'fake'; a certain section of trolls are finding it hard to digest her smoking pictures.