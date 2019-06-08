Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 1, 2018. The various wedding ceremonies included a pre-wedding sangeet, a mandatory song and dance get-together of the families of the bride and groom.

It looks like Nick Jonas was pretty impressed with the Indian tradition of a wedding sangeet, as it has inspired him to produce his own television dance reality show with wifey Priyanka Chopra. The actress' recent much-talked-about interview with InStyle magazine reveals the details of the TV show.

The series will be titled A Week to Sangeet, and will be based on "India's version of a rehearsal dinner", says the report, where couples will be contestants and will battle it out in a dance competition a la our very own Nach Baliye dance reality show. Priyanka Chopra revealed to the magazine: "Nick came up with it because he was blown away by how the dinner brings people together. By the end everyone knows each other's names."

After her wedding sangeet, Priyanka Chopra had shared pictures with the sweet message, "It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful@nickjonas".

And like we had told you in April, Priyanka Chopra will also be producing and starring in a movie with actress-producer Mindy Kaling. "An all-Indian cast in a Hollywood movie—I don't think I would have been able to pitch that in a room three years ago. Mindy and I were both super psyched about it," revealed Priyanka Chopra to InStyle.

Priyanka had shared an article announcing her next film on Twitter, saying, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"

The movie will be a wedding comedy, again centred around a wedding like the dance reality show. Looks like there is a lot of inspiration Nick and Priyanka have had from their own Grand Indian Wedding!