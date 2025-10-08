Priyanka Chopra meets Zakir Khan for lunch in New York, lauds his humour, creativity; fans cry happy tears

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is ruling Hollywood and how! However, the actor hasn't forgotten her Indian roots and often gives shout-outs to Indian creators and comedians. Being an avid social media user, Priyanka frequently takes to her Instagram stories to share the work of Indian creators and laud their talent.

With the rise of podcasts and digital content creation, Priyanka Chopra recently met ace comedian Zakir Khan and even hosted him in New York, and the duo bonded like never before!

When Priyanka met Zakir, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude and heaped praise on his work. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a selfie with Zakir and wrote, "Thank you for your kindness, humour and creativity. So happy to know you."

Zakir also shared a photo with Priyanka on his Instagram story, captioning it, "Last lunch with the queen herself."

For the meetup, Priyanka looked stylish in a black top, matching pants, and a leather jacket, paired with a grey cap.

Netizens beamed with joy upon seeing Priyanka and Zakir's meet-up. They were of the view that the duo would collab soon.

Comedian Zakir Khan needs no introduction. With his sheer hard work and willpower, the comedian has carved a niche for himself with his relatable humour and storytelling, and recently made history at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York. He became the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at the iconic venue, performing to a sold-out crowd of nearly 6,000.

His incredible moment at MSG became even more special when Hasan Minhaj made a surprise appearance on stage, calling it "a historic night for comedy around the world."

The MSG show was part of Zakir Khan's ongoing North American tour, which includes several stops across the U.S. and Canada, with major venues like Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on the list.

Meanwhile, amid resounding success, Zakir announced a partial break from touring this September to prioritise his health. He revealed that he had been unwell for over a year but continued performing despite it. He added that future tours would be scaled down and limited in scope.

For the unversed, the meet between Priyanka Chopra and Zakir Khan took place in the U.S. shortly after Priyanka returned from her short trip to India. She was recently in Mumbai for the inauguration of the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where she was seen with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani. During the event, she also interacted with Indian actors such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.

Work Front



Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka, and Prithiviraj. The film is tentatively titled SSMB29.