Global icon Priyanka Chopra broke all barriers and made India proud again globally. The actor visited the White House on Friday and interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. Priyanka asked the US Vice President important questions about various topics like pay parity and gun laws in the US.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and, shared pictures and videos from her recent discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum conference. The actress also penned a lengthy note in which she spoke about voting rights.

Priyanka thanked WLF (World Leader Forum) and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding member of this organisation

Quoting Ruth Bader Ginsburg she wrote, "To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."

"Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We've been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

"Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that... to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."

During the interaction, she also spoke about how in women in India, have held the highest elected offices from Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister to current President Droupadi Murmu. Apart from that Priyanka also shed light on various pressing issues regarding women and voting rights with VP Kamala Harris.

Priyanka on voting rights

"While I don't vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, need to have a clear vision and plan," she said.

"Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women," the actor said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had also shared a video on Instagram wherein she had posted with the South Asian members of the Joe Biden administration. Thanking everyone in and around her note read.

Priyanka thanked Joe Biden's administration

She started the note with, "Yesterday, I had the amazing opportunity of meeting and conversing with the South Asian members of the Biden administration.

"Representation matters in every sphere of life, and the reality — that I am standing here with this diverse group is beyond belief. I was so excited to learn that this is the most diverse administration in American history, and that deserves applause and ACKNOWLEDGEMENT."

Priyanka Chopra recounts the time when she had to find her place in America

"For years, I've struggled with finding my place in America. When I was growing up, there weren't many women, let alone South Asians, in positions of power across mediums. Lucky for me, my parents and grandmother were a part of the civil service in India, which gave me an ounce of hope, but I was never sure if I'd ever see the day when we got a seat at every table," added Priyanka.

She added, "Representation opens the doors of opportunity for others to follow.I can't gush enough over how amazing it was to be in the room with this collective of accomplished individuals making strides at the highest levels in politics, government, and policy, because it's not just about us filling a chair in the President's cabinet. It's about the conversations and solutions that result when we rally around one another and lift each other up. Thank you to everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to meet this desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and shared inside pictures and videos from a historic visit to the White House.

Take a look

On the work front, Priyanka will be making her OTT debut with Prime Video's Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has an interesting line-up of Hollywood and Bollywood films, Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, before bidding adieu. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, and posted of her daughter Malti Marie that read, "Good bye #NYC C u another time."

Take a look