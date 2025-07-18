Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 43rd birthday in the sun at an undisclosed location, donning sultry swimwear as she rings in her special day with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a video montage from her birthday getaway.

The clip features Priyanka beaming in a bright yellow swimsuit, enjoying cuddles with Nick, and creating heartwarming memories with baby Malti. In one sweet moment, she's seen jumping into Nick's arms and kissing him.

Another clip shows Priyanka snuggling up with Nick for a selfie and showering Malti with affection through cuddles.

Along with the beautiful visuals, Priyanka shared a heartfelt message for her fans that read, "As I prepare to go into another year around the sun, on my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so thankful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So, with immense gratitude, I go into 43, baby!"

She deleted the video; however, before her deletion, netizens slammed her for exposing her body.

A user had written, "Looks vulgar and cheap."

Another mentioned, "Priyanka needs to think before wearing such an outfit in front of her daughter."

Celebrities took to social media to wish PC

Kareena shared a beautiful throwback photo and captioned it as, "You were always meant for global domination (red heart emoticon) Keep soaring PCJ, no one like you. Happy birthday."

Her friends and fans took to the comments section with sweet birthday wishes. "You're so blessed and deserve it so much! Happy early birthday @priyankachopra," commented one. Another wrote, "Happy birthday, Queen Priyanka @priyankachopra. There is no one like you. We all love you forever. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra."

Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday, my darling PC... Loads of love n happiness to you guys always."

Work Front

Priyanka was seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.