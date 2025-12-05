Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known for professing their love and never shy away from indulging in Instagram PDA, be it at high-end fashion award nights, or busy streets of NYC, or a cosy secluded island amidst sea, sun and sand. The couple are often seen smooching on the beach, wearing scintillating beachwear. And once again, Priyanka and Nick showcased their love and kissed on the red carpet. This moment happened at the Jonas Brothers' handprint ceremony at LA's TCL Chinese Theatre.

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin cemented their handprints and footprints at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to mark their 20 years in music. Priyanka Chopra, along with her mother, Madhu Chopra, was also among the attendees.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA during hand-foot print ceremony

Several photos and videos from the hand-printing ceremony have gone viral. Nick, who often credits his wifey, actor Priyanka, for his success and achievements, praised her.

During the photo-ops, Priyanka was seen locking lips with Nick, and paps gushed seeing them kiss on the red carpet. Nick blushed as his wifey kissed him on the lips.

Nick Jonas addressed Priyanka Chopra during his speech, saying, "Thank you for bringing me so much light, joy, and perspective into my life. You inspire me, challenge me, and support me in ways that make me better as an artist, father and a man. And I'm endlessly grateful to walk through this life with you. And happy anniversary."

Nick and Priyanka's fashion game on point

Nick Jonas opted for an all-grey suit with black shoes and no accessory except his wedding ring, a sleek watch and orange-tinted sunglasses. Priyanka Chopra was a vision in an all-white ensemble with matching white pointed heels and a bun.

Priyanka Chopra, who is one of the biggest cheerleaders for her husband Nick, shared an Instagram carousel of pictures and videos and penned a lengthy note congratulating the Jonas Brothers and Nick Jonas.

''So proud of you @nickjonas You're the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here's to celebrating many more milestones!,'' The Quantico actress wrote.

She added, ''Congratulations @jonasbrothers, So well deserved and so early in your careers. We're all so proud of you. ❤️.''

Nick commented on Priyanja's post writing, "My everything.."

This event coincided with the couple's wedding anniversary. On December 2025, Nick Jonas shared a photograph of Priyanka Chopra wishing her on thier wedding anniversary, he wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl.."

Nick and Priyanka's relationship began in 2016, leading to a proposal in Greece in 2018. Their wedding took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur later that year. The couple welcomed thier first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in 2022.