Merely three days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, and tempers inside the house are soaring. The six contestants inside the house have been locking horns like never before, especially Gaurav Khann, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour and is touted as a green flag. The actor has been snapping at inmates, especially Farrhana and Tanya.

The week has started with fights and abuse. A recent promo shared by the officials shows a heated argument between Gaurav and Farrhana over food and kitchen duties.

Gaurav Khanna lashes out at Farrhana Bhatt; says, 'muh dustbin jaisa hai...

According to the promo, Gaurav Khanna gets irritated and tells Farrhana, "You have used all the eggs, I don't know what to make." Farrhana responds, "Please make lunch. Why won't you make it?" Gaurav immediately counters, "Make it yourself; the kitchen is all yours."

Amaal Mallik, who witnesses the argument, tries to calm things down. He tells Gaurav, "She didn't say anything wrong, brother." However, the disagreement only grows.

Gaurav explains, "You said make potatoes, I said it will be done. Now she's saying make bhindi, where should I make it from? Is this a hotel?" Farrhana retorts, "I said bhindi or anything, do you even listen to me? You're a total fool."

Gaurav fires back, "If I'm a fool, then make it yourself." Farrhana replies, "This shows how shallow you are inside."

Pranit More steps in and tries to stop the argument, saying, "Both of you, stop it yaar."

And then continues, "Kya dustbin ki tarah muh hai uska." ( Her face looks like a dustbin).

Meanwhile, Tanya watches from a distance and comments in the garden area, "GK's true nature is coming out, the way he used to act so civilised."

Despite Pranit and Amaal trying to calm the situation, Gaurav and Farrhana keep fighting. As the promo went viral, netizens slammed Gaurav.

However, the catch is that during the main episode telecast on Wednesday night, the word dustbin was muted, and netizens slammed the makers for protecting Gaurav's image so that he could be the winner.

Many even noticed that when Tanya, Farrhana or any other house member fights, these things don't happen.

Take a look at the comments:

okayyy so gk saying to farrhana: 'dustbin ki tarah muh hai iska' mein dustbin word was MUTED!! why makers???? why this bias? shudnt audience see real face of GK? glad we saw in promo pic.twitter.com/h5jaKgmpAB — rachit (@beingrachit_) December 2, 2025

In another promo, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana Bhatt discuss Gaurav's journey on the show. Farrhana says, "The bottom line is, you haven't done much on this show, but as a person, you are good." Tanya strongly states, "I am sure if I get a chance to work with GK, I won't do it. I will say this man is fake." Farrhana adds, "Someone who knows a 3-month script knows not to make mistakes because it's not written in their script."

Tanya jokes, "His script hasn't even ended; he got a 15-week script written. We'll have to see who the writer is."

Gaurav tells Pranit, "The people here have such amusing behaviours; it's truly enjoyable. In sabko sambhalte sambhalte thak gaya bhai, sab tel lene jaaye." (I am tired of handling these people's antics. Let them go to hell.)

Even during the roast show, Gaurav was seen character-assassinating Farrhana and other members of the house.

Bigg Boss finale episode is set to air on December 7.