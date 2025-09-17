It was our national jiju Nick Jonas's birthday on September 16, 2025. The ace singer and actor celebrated his 33rd birthday just a day before Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's special day.

Desi girl and Nick Jonas's actor-wife, Priyanka Chopra, penned a heartfelt note as Nick turned a year older. The actor shared cozy and loved-up photos of the two, where the duo are seen locking lips, smitten in love, and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Priyanka took to Instagram, shared a series of photos, and wrote, "As we celebrate you today my love, I'm reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th's I've been so lucky to spend with you over the years. so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. here's 2025-2018!"

In the photo and videos, we can see their daughter Malti Marie Jonas also enjoying time with her parents.

Fans and celebs showered love on Priyanka and Nick's cosy photos and extended birthday wishes for Nick.

One wrote, "Beautiful couple ❤️ Happy bday to your handsome."

Another commented, "This is the sweetest... happy birthday to @nickjonas!!! I hope you both have the absolute best time celebrating together."

The third one wrote, "No Nazar to them as this evergreen couple deserves more and more love."

Priyanka recently attended a Ralph Lauren showcase and looked pretty in a bronzed blazer and a flowing prairie skirt, while Nick opted for a tailored suit.

The couple are in Canada for the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown tour, with upcoming performances in Vancouver (18 September), Portland (20 September), and Seattle (22 September). The tour is set to wrap up on 14 November with a show in Uncasville.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for her next film, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. She also has SS Rajamouli's much-awaited SSMB 29 lined up, where she will star alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.