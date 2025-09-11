Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to wow with their adorable PDA. The duo once again made a head-turning appearance at the opening show of New York Fashion Week 2025, exuding old-world charm at the Ralph Lauren showcase.

Several photos and videos of Priyanka and Nick, from indulging in PDA to posing with international celebrities, have taken over social media.

For the fashion week, Priyanka wore a bronze maxi skirt paired with a printed floor-grazing outfit and a fluid blazer, cinched with a chunky brown belt. Skipping the bralette, she flaunted her plunging neckline with confidence.

Nick twinned with Priyanka in a sharp brown suit. He paired his trousers and blazer with a printed brown-and-beige tie, complemented by brown sunglasses and formal shoes.

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions to Priyanka's sensuous look. While some pointed out that she has lately been skipping the bralette, others criticised her spray tan, claiming it made her look darker. A section of users even remarked that she appeared anorexic.

A longtime client of Ralph Lauren, Priyanka has often chosen the brand for major appearances, including the MET Gala and her wedding. She continues to be one of the label's most prominent and loyal supporters.

A user wrote, "She looked darker and tanned.."

Another mentioned, "She looks sensuous.."

The star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 fashion show, held during New York Fashion Week, featured a dazzling lineup that included Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain, and Usher, all showcasing their most striking statement looks for the eager paparazzi.