Although it seems like the world will come crashing down after the stories of several Avengers will come to an end with Avengers 4, Marvel Studios is planning an array of movies surrounding new Marvel characters, including Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel.

While the studio is pacing fast towards completing the Captain Marvel movie, who will make an appearance in Avengers 4 after her solo movie, the production house is also eyeing at introducing another female superhero into the universe post the 2019 Avengers movie. In an interview to BBC, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that a Ms Marvel movie is in the works.

"We're doing Captain Marvel right now. Captain Marvel's shooting right now with Brie Larson. Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort-of in the works. We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," he said.

The statement got Twitter buzzing and several fans began recommending actresses who would fit into the superhero's shoes. The social media platform unanimously voted for Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, suggesting she would be ideal for the role.

According to Slash Film, the Marvel character is vibrant, peppy, and awkward with the abilities to shape-shift. In the human world, she writes fan fiction about her favourite superheroes, hangs out with her best friend at the local convenience store, struggles to stay awake in classes and at the mosque. It reminds a little of Spider-Man but hey, doesn't this sound like a perfect superhero debut for Chopra?

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all



Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018 YAAASS PRIYANKA CHOPRA COME THROUGH SIS pic.twitter.com/Bb96cMUBzq — chopra saving BW (@savageslayerr) May 12, 2018 Priyanka is already kamala Khan and can also play the adult version of her ❤?❤ — King Leonidas (@LeonidasBatman) May 13, 2018

Chopra also has her schedule clear for more films. The actress's hit ABC show Quantico was cancelled, giving her more opportunities to sign movies. Priyanka already has a history with the character. She voiced Ms Marvel's character in a Marvel mobile video game.

Say hello to Ms. Marvel-I'm her voice & she's my alter ego in MARVEL Avengers Academy! Here..https://t.co/dxHpcHgOCu pic.twitter.com/rNqJnxBehT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 5, 2016

So will it be her or will Marvel tap an actress closer to the character's home? We'll have to wait and watch.