We are all swooned by good looks and hourglass figure of celebrities. These actors are not only known for their performance or acting skills but also known for their physique, intense work-out regimes and maintaining their appearance. However, some celebrities have retained their natural beauty while some have gone to an extent and taken a little extra help. Many B-town actors went for plastic surgery. Whether it was tweaking the angle of your nose or changing the angle of your smile, these celebrities tried to modify their features.

International Business Times brings to you actors that took the help of plastic surgery to enhance their beauty, but in return it backfired.

Priyanka Chopra

The international icon has been in the entertainment industry for a long time and has made her name in Bollywood and internationally. While Chopra has never openly admitted to going under the knife, her face has transformed over the years, feeding into the rumours that she underwent plastic surgery. The pictures surely tell a very different story!

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor much before entering Bollywood altered her lips and got her lip fillers done, She faced a lot of flak for playing her flawless beauty and doing something which wasn't required. However, she never came out in open and said that.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan who has flawed everyone with her performance in South Indian movies and Bollywood admitted openly that she had done a nose job before she entered Bollywood. She later covered it up by saying it was for a medical reason. Later, many online reports alleged that she even got lip fillers. You can judge for yourself her then and now pictures.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been accused of going under the knife. although one can easily make out from her pictures about the same. Despite that, Shetty has expressed that she is against plastic surgery and does not understand the need for altering one's appearance.

Vaani Kapoor

Remember Vaani Kapoor's first film opposite Parineti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Did you notice a change in the looks in the film Befikre and War? although Vaani denied, however, fans were convinced Kapoor had changed her features. She did a nose job and lip job.

Koena Mitra

The actress made waves in Bollywood with her dance moves and glamorous roles, however, a nose job gone wrong changed her life forever. Mitra has openly discussed her surgery as it almost cost her life. After the surgery, her bones started swelling up. She was in a lot of pain and her face was so disfigured that it was difficult to smile. With medication and treatment, it got better. The actress recently appeared on reality television show Big Boss season 13.

Ayesha Takia Azmi

The Bollywood actress has not appeared in many movies lately, but is known for her hit films like Socha Na Tha (2005), Dor (2006) and Wanted (2009). Recent pictures of her surfaced online where fans were convinced that the actress had altered her appearance. People on social media discussed how Takia's plastic surgery went wrong and how she looked much better before.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in a romantic drama titled Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Sharma's road to success was a quick one as she bagged many big projects after her appearance with Shah Rukh Khan. In 2014, the celebrity made headlines after people noticed that her lips looked a little different in pictures and appearances. Remember the film PK, the actress got trolled for her lips and became memers favourite. Anushka also addressed that the plastic surgery claims used a temporary lip enhancing tool in collaboration with make-up techniques she has learned over the years.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta was known for her bubbly personality and her dimples. She appeared in several films, her most memorable ones being Kal Ho Na Ho with Shah Rukh Khan (2003) and Veer-Zara (2004). While the actress does not make many public appearances, online users believe that the star allegedly changed a few features. Online reports suggest that Zinta got a brow lift, nose job and lip fillers. Check it for yourself!