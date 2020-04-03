The world is fighting against coronavirus right now, and so is India battling with it each day. Doctors are risking their lives to treat patients with COVID-19 positive, they are working 20 hours a day and barely get to meet their families, The least we as citizens of India can do is respect them and treat the unsung heroes i.e doctors with dignity.

But that is not the case. A gruesome incident shocked the nation when a few citizens of India physically assaulted and pelted stones at the doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

The moment this news came to light, Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents.

International Business Times exclusively got in touch with actor Rahul Dev who is seen in a web show Who's Your Daddy on Alt Balaji. Rahul spoke in length about the noble professional and also shared how his friend's wife who is also a doctor struggling.

Rahul Dev on doctor's plight

"I feel doctors are martyrs they are doing so much for the country, my heart goes out to them they are the real heroes. In fact, they take an oath while entering the medical profession and what they are doing is not easy. The ones who are disrespecting they are not humans its so shameful to even think about what they are doing. I will share an incident with you, my dear friend stays in Delhi he has two small kids and his wife is a doctor, she is treating COVOD-19 patients and when she comes home, she is given a separate room to stay. The life of a doctor and their families are quite different currently they are living an altogether different quartine life. I really wish people would respect this noble profession," he said.

Other celebrities from the fraternity who condemned the gruesome act are:

Anushka Sharma

The moment she heard the news, Anushka took to Instagram and posted the pic of the incident on her Insta story and wrote, "Please let healthcare workers do their jobs – which is to save YOU! They are putting their own lives at stake for YOU!

Rishi Kapoor

An appeal ? to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medicines, Policemen, etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

Preity Zinta

Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown.Then there are those breaking quarantine & pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India???#Sad — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 2, 2020

The actress tweeted: "Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine and pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. What's happening to India? #Sad.

This is the time for us to stand together as Indians.We need to feed the poor & buy Personal protective Equipment 4Health Care & Sanitation workers, Cops & people at the front lines who are fighting against Covid19.This is War & these are OUR Soldiers. They Need 2be Protected? — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 2, 2020

Raveena Tandon

Omg is this for real? We should be thanking our health workers everyday and praying for their well-being,they are sacrificing everything to beat this disease at the cost of their own lives and this is what they get from these ungrateful barbarians. #TributeToDoctorsAndForces https://t.co/KB5efgDWJQ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 2, 2020

Omg is this for real? We should be thanking our health workers every day and praying for their well-being, they are sacrificing everything to beat this disease at the cost of their own lives and this is what they get from these ungrateful barbarians.

Paresh Rawal

Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly ! https://t.co/gE2PRj3y7u — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 2, 2020

Paresh Rawal shared Ashoke Pandit's video message where he appealed to the government to take strict action against a gruesome incident that took place and replied to his tweet which reads as.' Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly!

Hema Malini

In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

In the midst of the entire country's appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!

Javed Akhtar

I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where . The whole nation should be united to fight Korona — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 2, 2020

I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not show any leniency to them n I request others to co-operate with the doctor's Police n administration everywhere. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona.