It's band, baaja, baarat time at Priyanka Chopra's house as her brother . The pre-wedding festivities have already begun, and didi Priyanka is in Mumbai enjoying herself with her daughter as she attends her brother's wedding.

The pre-wedding celebrations began on Tuesday with the Mata Ki Chowki and Mehendi ceremony, and today, Wednesday is the Haldi ceremony.

Several videos and pictures of Priyanka Chopra enjoying and dancing, smeared in haldi with her brother and other family members, have gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra grooves to SRK's songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve at her brother's Haldi ceremony; fans say 'she has lost weight'

Priyanka looks stunning in a vibrant yellow traditional salwar suit, which she paired with tinted sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harsh sun rays. The actor danced to Shah Rukh Khan's songs, Mahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.

Her brother and new sister-in-law joined in the fun, dancing alongside her, with other family members also showing off their moves. All of them were seen grooving to the beats of the dhol.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Priyanka's enthusiasm and energy at her brother's wedding. A section of netizens also observed that Priyanka has lost weight.

A user wrote, "Priyanka has lost weight and she is looking fabbbbbbbb..."

Another mentioned, "She is grooving to SRK's songs..."

The third one wrote, "She is dancing to Mahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho..."

Priyanka revealed that her brother met his soon-to-be-wife on a dating app

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Priyanka Chopra discussed her investment in a dating app. She mentioned that her brother Siddharth met Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka said, "We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancée on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They're so cute. I love love."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Roma in Don, which was released in 2006, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.