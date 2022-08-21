Bollywood and Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby in January, this year. The happy parents had taken to their social media account in sharing the good news and also revealed that they had opted for surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick who have christened their baby girl Malti Marie are obsessed with their little darling.

Priyanka who is often seen juggling between USA and India for both personal and professional commitments clearly hasn't forgotten her Indian roots. And why do we say that?! Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of her baby girl settled in the arms of the actress' aunt, though Peecee made sure to not reveal Malti Marie's face at all. In the picture, we can see the little one donning traditional 'Desi' silver bangles and anklets that are worn by almost every Indian baby as a part of the country's tradition passed on through centuries.

Priyanka and Nick's baby girl is a born fighter for she braced a fight for more than 100 days in the NICU immediately after she was born. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra often visits the actor in the USA to take care of her granddaughter.

Though Priyanka has chosen to maintain her child's privacy by not revealing her face to the media yet, actress Parineeti Chopra who also is Priyanka's cousin had called Malti the world's "most beautiful baby". The actress through a social media video had spoken about Malti. "She is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She's a beautiful baby," said Parineeti.

Priyanka often shares pictures of Malti Marie to keep fans updated but has refrained from showing her baby's face as of yet. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has derived her name from the middle names of both her grandmothers- Madhu Malti Chopra (Priyanka Chopra's mother) and Denise Marie Jonas (Nick Jonas' mother).