Priyanka Chopra faces heat for wearing gown designed by Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife
Priyanka Chopra faced backlash on social media for her bridal shower dress that was designed by Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, Georgina Chapman. However, the actress did not waste much time to defend herself.

PeeCee looked gorgeous in the white Marchesa gown, and she received a lot of praises for her look. But a section of netizens found it wrong on Priyanka's part to opt for Chapman's design, whose infamous ex-husband has been accused of raping and sexually harassing scores of women.

It is to be noted that earlier a number of actresses from Hollywood were reportedly pressurized by Weinstein into wearing Marchesa gowns in order to benefit his wife's business.

However, Priyanka defended her action by saying that Chapman should not be punished for Weinstein's ill-deeds. She further called her a "self-made" woman, and she believes in women supporting women.

"Georgina's a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That's the wrong attitude. I have known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice," Priyanka said justifying her choice.

Nonetheless, many were still not convinced with Priyanka's thoughts, and further questioned her for calling Chapman a "self-made" woman. On the other side, many others supported the Quantico actress by questioning why women are held accountable for the actions of men in their lives.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Priyanka and Nick Jonas have planned to tie the knot by the end of this year. Reports stated that the wedding will be held from November 29 to December 2. No official announcement regarding their wedding date has been made yet.