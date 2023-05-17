Priyanka Chopra recently faced an embarrassing situation when she was caught lying about Nick Jonas' acting skills. The diva heaped praise on Jonas' acting only to be called out by the lie detector machine. PeeCee turned it into a joke and added that she will give Nick some acting tips the next time they collaborate.

Lies caught

The Citadel actress was speaking to Vanity Fair, when during one segment, she was asked to answer questions under a lie detector machine. When Priyanka was asked if Nick was a good actor, she said "I think he's an excellent actor." However, the machine caught her lie. This left both the interviewer and the actress laughing. Quickly, the Chopra girl again said, "He is a phenomenal actor."

However, when the machine again caught her lie, PeeCee said, "I keep lying about his acting." Priyanka also said that even though she didn't give him any tips on the sets of Love Again, she might do that the next time they collaborate as she has a little bit of "more experience" than him. "I knew of the Jonas Brothers, I knew the music, but, no, I didn't know very much about them," the Bajirao Mastani actress said.

She went on to add, "Didn't have skin in that game at that time, but after he DM'd me, immediately he was." Priyanka and Nick got married in a grand ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in 2022.