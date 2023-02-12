Bigg Boss 16 has entertained audiences for more than 120 days. The ardent fans witnessed drama, fights, friends turning into foes and much more in the past week. And with just a few hours left for the finale, the top five contestants who are set to battle it out to take home the trophy are Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

However, much before the final results. Social media fans have already declared Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the clear-cut winner for the Bigg Boss 16th season. There is no denying that Priyanka garners a huge fan following from the masses all across. She has been consistent throughout the season.

'Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka' trends on Twitter with 239,000 tweets

Not just that, 'Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka' is trending on Twitter with more than 239,000 tweets so far.

Fans have thronged to social media and declared Priyanka as their winner. A picture that has gone viral shows, Salman Khan, holding Priyanka's hand up on stage and declaring her the winner.

FACT: However, it is an edited photo from when Rubina Dilaik won the season two years ago.

Who's performing on what!

All the participants as well as the contestants will perform on stage for the finale.

Shiv will give a solo performance on Sunday night's grand finale. A short glimpse of the same was shared on Instagram by Colors. The 'mandali' will be back and cheer for their member Shiv. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur will also be performing.

Finalist Shalin Bhanot will be giving a sizzling performance on Govinda Naam Mera song 'Bijli'.

Priyanka and Ankit Gupta will wow the viewers with their crackling chemistry on-screen for one last time.

Shekhar Suman, who did a special segment on Bigg Boss Season 16, has supported Priyanka. He tweeted earlier, "Archana Priyanka Shiv and Shalin definitely in top four and in the finale. The final will be played between Priyanka n Shiv or Priyanka n Archana. Either MC or Sumbul will be evicted next. Nimrit is safe. easy to guess the winner now. picture is quite clear."

Where and when to watch the Bigg Boss finale

Bigg Boss 16 winner's name will be announced on the Bigg Boss Grand Finale on Sunday, February 12. The grand finale will air on Colors TV from 7 pm and it will stream on the OTT platform Voot. Salman Khan will be hosting the show.