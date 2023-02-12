Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan often grabs headlines for reasons her behaviour and attitude toward media. She is seen lashing out at the photogs who are doing their duty by clicking pictures of celebrities at the airport. The actress and Rajya Sabha MP often ire from the netizens for her arrogance.

On Sunday, megastar Jaya Bachchan once again landed herself in trouble. A video of the Rajya Sabha session is currently going viral on social media wherein Jaya Bachchan was seen pointing fingers at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he asks her and others to take their seats.

In no time netizens took to social media and slammed the actress for her arrogance.

Ajay Sehrawat condemned Jaya's behaviour and took to social media and rendered an apology.

BJP's Ajay Sehrawat Spokesperson of BJP Delhi shared the viral clip and tweeted, "Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable."

Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the time when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan made some harsh comments. "Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with "वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।" (They are rulers, we are commoners.)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the viral video is from the Rajya Sabha proceeding on February 9.

Jaya Bachchan says “Jis Desh Mein Maa, Bahen Aur Beti Surakshit Nahin Hain”, they don’t have right to say Progressive @SrBachchan @samajwadiparty @yadavakhilesh @abuasimazmi pic.twitter.com/73kRbWTnrV — INN (@INNChannelNews) February 9, 2023

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the same.

