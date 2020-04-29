Multilingual actress Priyamani, who made her web series debut with The Family Man, has said that she has learnt a lot from the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Rajeev Khandelwal and Sanjay Suri.

Her Second Web Series Ateet

According to her though she made her digital debut with The Family Man last year, her latest Ateet was shot before she worked on her first project. "So, technically this was my first film in Hindi language and, being an actress in the South, it was quite obvious for me to have the support of co-actors to perform well. It is interesting that both Rajeev and Sanjay are very different in their style of acting. So it is interesting for me to work with them," the IANS quoted Priyamani as saying.

When you work with Manoj sir, you are a student

"Manoj sir, on the other hand, improvises a lot and comes up with something that creates magic. So as a co-actor if I am not alert, I might just miss out on the moment! So yes, when you work with Manoj sir, you are a student. I am lucky to have worked with these actors who are very sensible and skilled," she added.

Ateet is being streamed on Zee5. Priyamani will be seen in the role of a mother in the web series which is about the mysterious death of a solider.

Priyamani is popular actress who has hit movies to her credit in all four South Indian film industries. Her special song in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express brought her under national limelight.

Currently, she is working in a few movies like Naarappa, Telugu version of Dhanush's hit movie Asuran, and Ajay Devgn's Hindi film Maidaan.