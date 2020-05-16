She was a synonym to glamorous in initial days and used to raise eyebrows with her hot avatars. At the same time, this actress managed to come up with powerful performances when given the right opportunities. Her acting abilities silenced critics, who called her fit for skin shows.

Well, we are talking about Priyamani, the rare actress who has worked in all the leading film industries as well as web series. The actress was recently talking to The Times of India where spoke a lot of topics. One major question that she was asked was about the the role, close to her heart.

The Role that is Close to her Heart

The 35-year old, instead of answering the question directly, spoke about three challenging roles of her career. She said, "I can't pick what is closest to my heart. But there are three that were challenging - physically, mentally and emotionally draining - for me, namely, Paruthiveeran, Charulatha and Thirakkatha. I have enjoyed all the roles I have done, irrespective of whether the film has done well or not,"

Her Paruthiveeran with Karthi in the lead turned out to be a hit movie at the box office and she won a National Award for the Best Actress. Her Charulatha and Thirakkatha garnered good reviews for her performance.

Thirakkatha won a few awards that includes a National Award for the Best Film. However, Charulatha failed to set the box office on fire.

Priya Takes up Films, Consciously

"This is secondary and I have always maintained that you cannot blame an actor for the failure of a film. An actor usually chooses a role based on a gut instinct. But there could be a lot of changes by the time it gets to the release. There may be one or two films that I might have chosen based on the spur of the moment, even though I didn't want to - but the rest I have chosen consciously and have enjoyed them," Priyamani adds.

She will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Maidaan.