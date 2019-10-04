Filmmaker Priyadarshan got emotional as he announced his daughter Kalyani's debut in Mollywood with Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, which is directed by debutant Anoop Sathyan.

Born in Trivandrum, Kerala, Priyadarshan started his career as a writer and assistant director with 1979 Malayalam's film Thiranottam. Later, the filmmaker went on to direct over 90 films in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He is now busy with the shooting of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Unlike her father, Kalyani Priyadarshan made her acting debut with Akhil Akkineni's 2017 Telugu movie Hello. She had two movie Tollywood releases like Chitralahari and Ranarangam in 2019. She is also making her debut in Tamil films with Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, which is set to hit the screens on December 20.

Years after making her acting debut, Kalyani Priyadarshan is now set to foray into Mollywood, which gave life to her parents. She is all excited about her film, which features her opposite Dulquer Salmaan. This movie is produced by The Wayfarer Films and it marks the comeback of Suresh Gopi and Shobana. The actress started shooting for this film from October 1.

After joining the team, Kalyani Priyadarshan tweeted a couple of photos from the sets and wrote, "This was always the dream: to be a part of the industry that made my parents who they are, and gave me everything I have... so happy I'm starting off in Malayalam cinema with such a special script and crew. Thank you @dulQuer #AnoopSathyan. And now need all ur blessings ."

Priyadarshan is all excited and emotional about her Mollywood debut. The filmmaker also tweeted, "@kalyanipriyan my daughters 1st Malayalam film started shooting. Every parents feel proud whn they get2 see the success of their children. Me and ur mother will b proud 2c u on screen especially in Malayalam film along with Dulquer Salmaan. Mywishes to Anoop Sathyan's Debut Film."