Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who turned into an overnight sensation with her wink in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Oru Adaar Love, is now killing everyone with her magical tattoo scribbled on her chest.

The Thrissur girl recently posted a couple of photographs from her latest photoshoot on Instagram wherein she was seen flaunting her tattoo which says, "Carpe Diem (a Latin aphorism meaning 'seize the day')".

In December, last year, the 20-year-old was named as the most searched personality in India followed by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sapna Choudhary and Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja.

Priya will soon make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow and had earlier said that she was keen to do more Hindi films in the future.

"I have actually signed a second movie in Hindi called "Love Hackers". It is about cyber crime. As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will definitely love to do them," Priya had said during her earlier interview.

Asked if she would like to shed her image of the Wink Girl, she said, "Definitely I would. That was my first movie and the wink gave me a lot of publicity because everybody liked it. However, if I go on repeating (that action), people will start questioning it. So, I want to do more films and improve myself as an actor."

Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow generated controversy a while back when producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late superstar Sridevi, sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, objecting to the film's title as well as a scene that reportedly shows a character named Sridevi's death in a bathtub, much the same way the eighties actress Sridevi died in February 2018.

Talking about the controversy, Priya said, "It is actually the director's and the producer's concern because I am just portraying a character they gave me. Intentionally it was not on our agenda to hurt anyone's personal feelings."

Priya added that she is a big fan of Sridevi. "I don't think we should let any negativity affect us because I am just starting my career in films. I am also a very big fan of Sridevi madam and though there was no intention to hurt anybody, we all know that controversies keep happening," she said.

Sridevi Bungalow also features Arbaaz Khan and is scheduled to release later this year.

Priya's second Hindi film Love Hackers is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava and will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

(With IANS Inputs)