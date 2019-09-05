Priya Prakash Varrier, who started following Kannada movies with KGF: Chapter 1, is making her debut in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju.

The actress, who was in Bengaluru recently for the launch of the movie, has expressed her happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. "I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team," the actress said, while thanking them for having faith in her.

The young talent said that she does not like people to remember her only for winks and wants to impress the people with her performance. "I think my eyes are very important to express feelings. Other than just winking, I will definitely see whether I can do something differently in this film. I will try to prove myself better by performing this time," she assures.

Priya Prakash, who shot to fame with Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, is doing a bold role in the film which has intense story set in 90s. "Oru Adaar Love did not require much preparation as it was a school-time story and I have to be myself in the film. Vishnupriya is different and I need to prepare a lot to do justice to this role. There is a lot of scope for performance," Priya Prakash added.

The wink girl claims that she did not have any reason to reject the offer when it came from the big names like K Manju and VK Prakash.

Then the topic diverted towards her knowledge about Sandalwood for which Priya stated that she has started following the Kannada movies only now. When asked about whether she is interested to work with Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar or has any actor in mind, she said, "I had told this before also. I do not want to mention any names and lose the projects (laughs). I would like to work with everyone,"

Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight after 'Maanikya Malaraya Poove' song from Oru Adaar love released online and her winking acts won the hearts of millions of youths.