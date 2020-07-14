Has rebel Sachin Pilot stepped down from the Congress party? The rumour about the ex-deputy chief minister of Rajasthan's exit from the party has garnered strength as Congress leader Priya Dutt indicated on Twitter.

The daughter of actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt, Priya Dutt took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 14, to express her disappointment on 'Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia's departure' from Congress party.

Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," Priya Dutt's tweet read.

Priya Dutt not only expressed displeasure over Congress 'losing its two stalwarts' but also backed their decision.

Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan crisis, the Congress today removed rebel Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and also as the state party chief. The development was announced by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held today passed resolutions to sack Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Congress chief. It also authorised state CM Ashok Gehlot to remove the rebel leader as his deputy CM.

Minutes after Sachin Pilot was sacked as Deputy CM and state unit chief post, he took to Twitter and targeted the party saying, "Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated."

The sacking of Sachin Pilot has brought to the fore the fighting spirit and rebellious streak he has inherited from his late father Rajesh Pilot who had also dared the party leadership in his political life.