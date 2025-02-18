Popular Bollywood couple Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Prateik's late mother, actor Smita Patil's home in Bandra, Mumbai, on February 14—Valentine's Day.

Red hot mehendi pictures

The couple's wedding had a white theme, and a large photograph of Prateik's late mother, Smita Patil, was prominently displayed throughout the festivities. After sharing dreamy wedding pictures on social media, the newlyweds took to their Instagram on Tuesday to share moments from their mehndi ceremony.

The couple posted loved-up pictures from their candid, intimate mehndi celebration. The caption read, "Mehendi ♥️ #priyaKAprateik ♾️."

Both Prateik and Priya twinned in gorgeous, bright red traditional outfits. In most of the photos, the couple was seen sharing passionate kisses during the ceremony. One picture shows Priya sitting on Prateik's lap as he held her close, with the two sharing a kiss while the ceremony continued around them. In another photo, Prateik lovingly hugged Priya and kissed her on the head.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over their PDA. However, amidst the joy and celebration, some netizens pointed out that while the couple seemed to be kissing in almost every picture, they didn't pose for any wedding photos, and the romance seemed to overshadow other moments.

Fans also noted that while the wedding pictures were filled with PDA, the innocence and charm typically associated with such occasions appeared to be missing.

A user wrote, "No pose, only kiss.."

Another wrote, "Enough of kissing.."

Family feud of Babbars

However, Prateik and Priya's marriage is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, as their family feud has now come out in the open. Prateik's father, Raj Babbar, is reportedly upset, and his half-siblings, Aarya and Juhi Babbar, are disappointed over not being invited to the wedding.

In a recent interview, Aarya Babbar shared, "I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone."

However, Aarya expressed surprise that their father, Raj Babbar, was also excluded from the guest list, stating that even if Prateik had chosen to leave out other family members, his father should have been included.

Prateik Babbar is the son of the late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar. Raj and Smita met while filming their 1982 movie Bheegi Palkein, and Raj left his first wife, Nadira Babbar, to be with Smita.

Smita Patil passed away at the age of 31, shortly after giving birth to Prateik in November 1986. Raj later reconciled with Nadira, and the couple had two children, Aarya and Juhi Babbar.